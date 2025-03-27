Cobblers injury update as defender suffers setback

Ali Koiki

Cobblers defender Ali Koiki is unlikely to play again this season after suffering another injury setback.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Northampton Chronicle and Echo, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The injury-cursed 25-year-old, who’s out of contract in the summer, has only just returned from several months out with a muscle issue, featuring against Exeter, Orient and Birmingham, but he was not in the squad for Blackpool’s visit and manager Kevin Nolan has now confirmed that was due to a new problem.

Fellow defender Jordan Willis hasn’t played since March 1st and he’s also struggling to make this weekend’s game at Cambridge, but Jack Baldwin is on his way back.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

"Ali’s got a bit of a thigh injury and he’s going to be out for a while,” said Nolan. “I don’t want to put a date on it. We thought he might have to have surgery but we’ve had some good news on that and we just need to see how it heals.

"It’s unfortunate because he was just starting to get up to speed and we were pushing him but these things happen. If we’re being hopeful, we’re probably looking at getting him back at the end of the season but we won’t push him or do anything that will risk re-injuring him and jeopardising his future. We want him to make sure he’s got a chance of earning contracts and getting back to the best he can be.

"Jordan Willis felt a bit of a tight hamstring so we’re being careful with him. Jack Baldwin’s coming back and we’re working him hard. The weekend might be too soon for him, and Jordan probably won’t be around either, but other than that I think we’ve got a clean bill of health.”