Cobblers injury round-up: Costelloe, Mbete, McGowan, Perry, Magloire, Koiki, Roberts

Luke Mbete travelled with the squad to Exeter

Kevin Nolan hopes to have plenty of selection headaches between now and the end of the season after several players returned from long-term injuries against Exeter on Saturday.

Defender Tyler Magloire made only his second league start of the season at St James Park, and his first since November, while Tyler Roberts and Ali Koiki both returned from two and six months out respectively when introduced in the second half. Manchester City loanee Luke Mbete, who hasn’t played since early October, also travelled with the squad and is fit to play again.

Of those who started in the 1-1 draw against Exeter, Aaron McGowan was not at 100 per cent and had to be withdrawn, as did young midfielder Ben Perry who struggled with cramp, while hard-working striker Dara Costelloe limped off late on after being on the end of some rough treatment.

"All the lads who came in during January have really contributed and it was another strong performance by Dara and I thought Ben Perry was excellent as well,” said Nolan. “Having Tyler Magloire back was another positive.

"We had to make a few subs because lads haven't had minutes. Aaron McGowan was carrying something and Tyler Magloire hasn't had any minutes so they both had to come off and Ben Perry is a young lad who's being introduced to professional football and he's doing a fantastic job. Dara had a few bumps and bruises but I think it was more to do with cramp. He got through a lot of hard work.

"Tyler (Robers) and Ali Koiki have been working hard to get back. They got a few minutes under their belts, which was great. Ali's been working really hard behind the scenes because it was a re-injury and we don't want another one.

"Luke Mbete has also been working hard and he's not too far away. We have to make sure we push him but again we don't want to have another re-injury. That's the last thing we need. I want everyone fit and I want headaches when it comes to picking my squad.

"We've taken another kick with the news on Liam (Shaw) but we have to stay strong and we have to keep looking forward and keep looking up.”