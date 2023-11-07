Cobblers injury news - Lee Burge, Ben Fox, Jon Guthrie, Jack Sowerby and Louis Appéré

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Cobblers will be without midfielder Ben Fox for the next few weeks at least after he picked up an injury in training last month, but other players are on their way back.

Fox, 25, suffered the injury before Northampton’s game against Bolton Wanderers three weeks ago and has not featured in a matchday squad since, and manager Jon Brady suggested on Tuesday that he’s not particularly close to returning.

However, forward Kieron Bowie is back from suspension for Saturday’s game against Burton and Louis Appéré and Jack Sowerby should also both be available having returned from injury against Barrow. Captain Jon Guthrie, who hasn’t played since the win against Reading over a month ago, is nearing full fitness but both he and goalkeeper Lee Burge are doubts for the weekend.

Ben Fox

"We should start getting most of the group back over the next week or two and that will be really good for us but in the meantime players have to step up and deliver,” said Brady.

"We'll see with Burgey for Saturday. I need to speak with the medical staff and find out but we'll leave the decision until quite late. It's the same with the other injured players – it'll be a last minute decision.

"Unfortunately, with Foxy, I think potentially that could be longer term. I'm not sure on the timeframe at the moment but it'll be a longer one.

"We had Jack and Louis back at the weekend and we're just trying to build their minutes. It's good to see them back but they were out for a little while so we'll need to see how they go in training this week.