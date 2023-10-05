Cobblers injury news - Jack Sowerby, Ali Koiki, Jon Guthrie and Will Hondermarck

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Cobblers captain Jon Guthrie is a doubt for Saturday’s League One game against Shrewsbury Town.

The centre-back came off with what looked like a muscle issue in his leg during Tuesday’s 3-1 victory over Reading. Akin Odimayo and Louis Appéré also needed treatment before being withdrawn and all three will be assessed before Cobblers head to New Meadow.

Meanwhile, left-back Ali Koiki could return to the squad for the first time in nearly two months on Saturday, but Jack Sowerby and Will Hondermarck won’t be back in training until next week at the earliest.

"All of the group will be assessed this week,” said manager Jon Brady. “We’ll find out a bit more on those players who came off on Tuesday later today (Thursday).

"Ali would be ready to come into the squad right now and it’s probably the first time in nine months that we’ve had the luxury of being able to leave a player out. Ali’s champing at the bit to be involved but I didn’t feel there was a need to change it (against Reading).

"Will has been up at St George’s Park this week and I think he’ll start to get on the grass with us in the early part of next week – that’s the hope – and there are a few variables on Jack so we’ll have to wait and see on him.

"Again, all being well, Jack could potentially also join us on the grass at some point next week but that’s only if all goes to plan.”