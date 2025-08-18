Cobblers injury news for Lincoln City: Tom Eaves, Kamarai Swyer, Jordan Thorniley, Michael Jacobs and Terry Taylor
Neither player has featured in 2025/26 due to injury. Eaves tore his thigh at the end of last last season and required surgery, while Swyer, a summer signing from West Ham United, injured his calf in the first week of pre-season.
Both men are on their way back though, and defender Thorniley is also making good progress following an abductor injury sustained against Bradford, however Michael Jacobs remains at least a week away from being available for selection. Midfielder Terry Taylor could be in the mix to start at Sixfields on Tuesday after two substitute appearances.
"Everybody came through the weekend fine so that’s positive," said Nolan. “Tom Eaves will be back with us on Tuesday, which is great, and Jordan (Thorniley) and Kam (Swyer) are not far off. They are both on the grass again so we’re in a good place. Crackers is a bit behind them but hopefully we’ll see them all back in the squad in the next couple of weeks.
"Kamarai’s training. We won’t push him and we’ll go steady to make sure he stays fit when he returns. He’ll add pace and power on the wing and he’ll be a really good addition to the squad. It’s been unfortunate but we'll integrate him into the new team and it’ll be great to have him available.
"We’ll take our time with Terry. We’re not sure yet. I want to be sure he’s ready to go and then go again but he’s a fit lad and he’s done all the work at Charlton. They’ve looked after him really well and he’s champing at the bit to start so I have a few decisions to make.”