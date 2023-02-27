Cobblers' injury list nearing double figures after Colchester win comes at a cost
Town could have virtually a whole team missing for Tuesday’s trip to Harrogate
Jon Brady barely had an opportunity to enjoy and celebrate Saturday's victory over Colchester United as he was immediately concerned with Cobblers' latest injury issues.
Town's injury count is now up to at least eight – and potentially more – after Tyler Magloire and Shaun McWilliams were both forced off at the JobServe Community Stadium on Saturday, the second time this season those two have suffered injury in the same game.
Magloire's injury look particularly worrying. He could barely walk off despite being helped by two people following a heavy collision on the halfway line. McWilliams appeared OK at the end of the first-half but did not reappear for the second due to a groin issue.
Already missing for the game were Akin Odimayo, Ryan Haynes, Ben Fox, Danny Hylton, Kieron Bowie and Josh Harrop.
"Tyler isn't moving well,” said Brady after Saturday’s win. “I will probably find out more in the next couple of days and will let you know on Monday.
"Shaun had to come off at half-time as well. It's just so frustrating with what we are going through at the moment in terms of injuries.
"But players came on and did well. Aaron was excellent and Will Hondermarck came on and he nearly made a difference with a goal so although it's frustrating, it's giving others an opportunity and we need to look at the positives somehow and find the opportunity within those moments.”