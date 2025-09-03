Nesta Guinness-Walker

Nesta Guinness-Walker has trained this week and will be available for Northampton’s next game, all being well, after his enforced substitution against Leyton Orient on Saturday.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Northampton Chronicle and Echo, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The 25-year-old went down with a back issue just a few minutes into the second half at Bisbane Road but Kevin Nolan said afterwards that the decision to take him off was precautionary, and the Town boss then confirmed on Tuesday that his wing-back has reported no issues since returning to training.

Nolan also namechecked several other injured players, including Michael Jacobs, long-term absentees Jon Guthrie and Liam Shaw, and young attacker Kamarai Swyer, who featured in a behind-closed-doors game at Moulton on Tuesday.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

"Nesta’s fine,” said Nolan. “He trained today (Tuesday), as did everyone else, and there are no problems. As I said at the weekend, what’s good about it is that we can change it with the options we now have on the bench.

"We lost Nesta for six weeks in pre-season because we let him play on in the first friendly against Brackley and I didn’t want that happening again so it was just being careful in that moment. He’s OK and he understands and he knows the situation.

"All the players know they have to work for the shirt because there’s someone breathing down their neck to get it back off them. That’s really good because it’s great competition and healthy competition.

"The squad is looking strong. Kamarai Swyer is about to rejoin the group and Crackers isn't too far behind and then Liam Shaw and Jon Guthrie will not be too long after that. When you look at it as a whole and I see it written down on the board in my office, the squad looks in a really good place.”