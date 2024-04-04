Tyler Magloire works hard in the gym

Manager Jon Brady is not ruling out the possibility of long-term absentee Tyler Magloire featuring in one of Northampton’s remaining four games this season.

The 25-year-old defender has not played since suffering a significant knee injury against Colchester United in February of last year. He was initially given a return date of January but the club have taken extra care over his recovery given the serious nature of the injury.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Northampton Chronicle and Echo, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

However, now back in training, Magloire might make the squad at some point over the next month, although Brady won’t be taking any risks, especially given the centre-back is under contract for another year and might be needed next season.

Elsewhere, there are doubts over Liam Moore after he hurt his shoulder against Port Vale on Easter Monday.

"We are still assessing Liam at the moment and we’ll see how he comes though,” said Brady. “That might be a late call. Apart from him, there might be one other back in the mix but otherwise we’ll be as we were.

"There’s a lot to weigh up with Tyler. Is there a need to risk him? Potentially he could be involved in the last two. But we also feel he could be like a brand new player when we come back for pre-season in the summer.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

"With the work he’s done, he’ll be fitter and stronger than anyone else in the group. He has been joining in with the boys, I wouldn’t say he’s in full training but he’s been doing a fair bit of work with the squad and that’s great to see and it’s great to see him with a smile on his face.

"The boys have welcomed him back in and that’s been important mentally for him because it’s been one hell of a long, hard road but it’s testament to his character to get to where he’s at. He looks strong and he’s moving well but it’s weighing up the risk and reward and I’m not sure if there’ll be any reward for anyone between now and the end of the season.