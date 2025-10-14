Cameron McGeehan

Cobblers striker Jack Vale is set to miss a period of time with the hamstring injury he sustained against Rotherham on Saturday, while Cameron McGeehan remains a doubt for this weekend’s trip to Doncaster Rovers.

Vale, starting his first league game for Northampton, clutched his hamstring after tussling with a defender in the first half at Sixfields on Saturday. He limped off after just 21 minutes and the initial signs do not look good, although he’s awaiting further tests.

McGeehan had started every league fixture until the weekend but the midfielder struggled with his breathing in training last week due to a rib injury suffered at Port Vale and was therefore left out of the squad.

Meanwhile, Tom Eaves has not been seen since coming on as a substitute against Blackpool on September 13th while Lee Burge’s last game was the following week’s defeat at Wycombe. Max Dyche and Jack Burroughs both last played in the EFL Trophy win over Chelsea Under-21s on September 23rd. Elliott List encountered more trouble with his hamstrings at Walsall last week and Kyle Edwards has not played at all since joining Cobblers on deadline day.

But whilst some of those players remain sidelined, others are on their way back. Captain Jon Guthrie is also closing in on a return after 10 months out.

"Kyle Edwards should be there or thereabouts for the weekend,” said Nolan. “Jon Guthrie has started training with us fully now. He’ll be another couple of weeks but he’s looking really good.

"Tom Eaves is not too far away, the same with Elliott List, and Michael Forbes is back with us for the weekend. We have to be careful with Ethan Wheatley because he played a lot longer than we expected on Saturday.

"Unfortunately Jack Vale has done his hamstring so it’ll be a while. We’re waiting on the results for him. I won’t put a timeline on it but he won’t be back for a good few weeks.

"Dychey is waiting to see a specialist. We’ve given him a week off because he can’t do anything at the minute. He’ll be back in with us towards the end of the week and then he’ll go and see a specialist next week.

"With Cameron McGeehan, it’s all about his pain threshold. His ribs are sore and there’s not much you can do with rib injuries. We’re keeping him active without doing too much because we don’t want to aggravate it. We’ll keep on top of it and take it day by day.

"I don’t expect to see him at the weekend but you never know with Cam because he might say he’s fine and go out and play like he did against Walsall. He’s a fit lad and a strong lad and he has a good mentality.

"Some of the injuries are just freak injuries so we’ve been a bit unlucky but we’ll take them day by day.”