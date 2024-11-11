Cobblers injuries 'don't look good' - but at least one player is available again

Tyler Magloire

Jon Brady admits the injuries suffered by Tyler Magloire and Jack Baldwin ‘do not look good’ after both defenders came off against Birmingham City on Saturday.

Magloire was making his first league start since rupturing his anterior cruciate ligament in February 2023 but his afternoon ended in yet more injury disappointment when landing awkwardly on his shoulder early in the second half.

Five minutes later and Brady’s problems deepened as Baldwin went down off the ball with what looked like a calf injury. After a few minutes of treatment, he had to be replaced by Will Hondermarck.

Those two players join an already very long injury list, although Cobblers will at least be able to call upon Tyler Roberts this week after the Birmingham City loanee was not able to play against his parent club. Jack Sowerby could also be back available following illness.

"It didn’t look good at the time and we’re just waiting on a few things with them,” said Brady regarding the injuries to Magloire and Baldwin. “I got a call in the morning of the game from Jack to say that he was ill so that was another body down which just adds to the whole thing.

"But Tyler Roberts comes back into the mix, which is really important so at least we have one recognised striker who is match fit. We’re still trying to bleed in Waggy (Martyn Waghorn) and get him up to speed but his cameo for 20 minutes against Birmingham alongside Neo (Dobson) was brilliant.”