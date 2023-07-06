Cobblers are reportedly ‘in talks’ to sign former Barrow midfielder Josh Kay.

The 26-year-old has spent the past five years at the Bluebirds, racking up nearly 200 appearances and scoring 27 goals.

However, in a short statement released by the club last month, it was announced that a new deal could not be agreed and Kay would leave the club when his contract expired at the start of July.

Josh Kay. Picture: Naomi Baker/Getty Images)

According to Pete O’Rourke, Northampton have ‘entered talks’ to sign the attacking midfielder on a free transfer. Kay previously played for Chesterfield and Tranmere and posted a goodbye message to Barrow fans following confirmation of his departure.

"It’s been a crazy journey at this football club,” he said. “So many ups and downs and so many memories to take with me. From promotion to survival to a top 10 finish I’ve enjoyed every minute.

"First of all I want to thank the fans for your support throughout my five years. I want to thank Paul Hornby for everything he’s done with the club over the years and I want to thank all the staff. I wish the lads all the very best for the future.

