Cobblers 'in talks' to sign former Barrow midfielder
Cobblers are reportedly ‘in talks’ to sign former Barrow midfielder Josh Kay.
The 26-year-old has spent the past five years at the Bluebirds, racking up nearly 200 appearances and scoring 27 goals.
However, in a short statement released by the club last month, it was announced that a new deal could not be agreed and Kay would leave the club when his contract expired at the start of July.
According to Pete O’Rourke, Northampton have ‘entered talks’ to sign the attacking midfielder on a free transfer. Kay previously played for Chesterfield and Tranmere and posted a goodbye message to Barrow fans following confirmation of his departure.
"It’s been a crazy journey at this football club,” he said. “So many ups and downs and so many memories to take with me. From promotion to survival to a top 10 finish I’ve enjoyed every minute.
"First of all I want to thank the fans for your support throughout my five years. I want to thank Paul Hornby for everything he’s done with the club over the years and I want to thank all the staff. I wish the lads all the very best for the future.
"This club will always be a big part of my life and hold a special place in my heart. Thank you.”