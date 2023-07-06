News you can trust since 1931
NationalWorldTV
BREAKING
Emmerdale star dies following private dementia battle
Chris Pincher scandal: Ex-Tory MP to face eight-week suspension
Taylor Swift The Eras Tour: new UK dates added & how to get tickets
Just Stop Oil disrupt Wimbledon with ‘orange confetti & jigsaw pieces’
Railway station ticket offices face closure
‘Fuel finder’ scheme to be launched to help drivers find cheap petrol

Cobblers 'in talks' to sign former Barrow midfielder

Midfielder was unable to agree a new contract at the Bluebirds
By James Heneghan
Published 6th Jul 2023, 09:46 BST- 1 min read

Cobblers are reportedly ‘in talks’ to sign former Barrow midfielder Josh Kay.

The 26-year-old has spent the past five years at the Bluebirds, racking up nearly 200 appearances and scoring 27 goals.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

However, in a short statement released by the club last month, it was announced that a new deal could not be agreed and Kay would leave the club when his contract expired at the start of July.

Josh Kay. Picture: Naomi Baker/Getty Images)Josh Kay. Picture: Naomi Baker/Getty Images)
Josh Kay. Picture: Naomi Baker/Getty Images)
Most Popular

According to Pete O’Rourke, Northampton have ‘entered talks’ to sign the attacking midfielder on a free transfer. Kay previously played for Chesterfield and Tranmere and posted a goodbye message to Barrow fans following confirmation of his departure.

"It’s been a crazy journey at this football club,” he said. “So many ups and downs and so many memories to take with me. From promotion to survival to a top 10 finish I’ve enjoyed every minute.

"First of all I want to thank the fans for your support throughout my five years. I want to thank Paul Hornby for everything he’s done with the club over the years and I want to thank all the staff. I wish the lads all the very best for the future.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

"This club will always be a big part of my life and hold a special place in my heart. Thank you.”

Related topics:CobblersNorthampton