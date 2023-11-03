Cobblers 'in discussions' with three building companies over East Stand development
and live on Freeview channel 276
Cobblers remain in discussions with three building companies regarding completion of the East Stand.
The club are in the final stages of talks with West Northamptonshire Council over the land deal at Sixfields and hope to make an announcement in due course, but chairman Kelvin Thomas says they will not be rushed into it.
"We’re still doing the contracts with the council,” he told the Cobblers Show on BBC Radio Northampton. “I’ve seen plenty of legal paperwork going back and forth. I’m not directly involved because I’m not a lawyer but I have a meeting with the council on Monday and we’re in the final parts of the contact and the final details.
"We are currently talking to three builders and again we’re in the final stages of that and we’re hoping to make an announcement on that pretty soon, but we’re not under any pressure with that because the land contract with the council needs to be signed first. We’re making good progress.
"The football club was in the position it was in when we took over because of some very poor and some very weak contracts. I’m not afraid to say that, if it takes a bit longer to make sure that the contract is right for the football club, then we will do.
"We’ll do it right and we’ll make sure the football club is protected. If that means an extra week or an extra month, so be it. The overriding view of the council and of the football club once the judicial review had been decided was ‘right, let’s get this done – but let’s do it right’.”