News you can trust since 1931
BREAKING
American XL bully dogs banned in England and Wales
Bank of England announces that interest rate will remain at 5.25%
Australian woman arrested after three dinner guests killed by poison
Bereaved families call for inquiry into NHS maternity services
£100,000 reward on offer 20 years since schoolgirl vanished
Two new suspects arrested in Sycamore Gap tree investigation

Cobblers 'in discussions' with three building companies over East Stand development

‘I’m not afraid to say that, if it takes a bit longer to make sure that the contract is right for the football club, then we will do.’
By James Heneghan
Published 3rd Nov 2023, 14:45 GMT- 2 min read
Updated 3rd Nov 2023, 14:46 GMT
Watch more of our videos on Shots!
and live on Freeview channel 276
Visit Shots! now

Cobblers remain in discussions with three building companies regarding completion of the East Stand.

The club are in the final stages of talks with West Northamptonshire Council over the land deal at Sixfields and hope to make an announcement in due course, but chairman Kelvin Thomas says they will not be rushed into it.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

"We’re still doing the contracts with the council,” he told the Cobblers Show on BBC Radio Northampton. “I’ve seen plenty of legal paperwork going back and forth. I’m not directly involved because I’m not a lawyer but I have a meeting with the council on Monday and we’re in the final parts of the contact and the final details.

Kelvin Thomas at SixfieldsKelvin Thomas at Sixfields
Kelvin Thomas at Sixfields
Most Popular

"We are currently talking to three builders and again we’re in the final stages of that and we’re hoping to make an announcement on that pretty soon, but we’re not under any pressure with that because the land contract with the council needs to be signed first. We’re making good progress.

"The football club was in the position it was in when we took over because of some very poor and some very weak contracts. I’m not afraid to say that, if it takes a bit longer to make sure that the contract is right for the football club, then we will do.

"We’ll do it right and we’ll make sure the football club is protected. If that means an extra week or an extra month, so be it. The overriding view of the council and of the football club once the judicial review had been decided was ‘right, let’s get this done – but let’s do it right’.”

Related topics:Kelvin ThomasCobblersBBC Radio NorthamptonWest Northamptonshire CouncilSixfields