Cobblers 'in discussions' with three building companies over East Stand development

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

Cobblers remain in discussions with three building companies regarding completion of the East Stand.

The club are in the final stages of talks with West Northamptonshire Council over the land deal at Sixfields and hope to make an announcement in due course, but chairman Kelvin Thomas says they will not be rushed into it.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

"We’re still doing the contracts with the council,” he told the Cobblers Show on BBC Radio Northampton. “I’ve seen plenty of legal paperwork going back and forth. I’m not directly involved because I’m not a lawyer but I have a meeting with the council on Monday and we’re in the final parts of the contact and the final details.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Northampton Chronicle and Echo, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Kelvin Thomas at Sixfields

"We are currently talking to three builders and again we’re in the final stages of that and we’re hoping to make an announcement on that pretty soon, but we’re not under any pressure with that because the land contract with the council needs to be signed first. We’re making good progress.

"The football club was in the position it was in when we took over because of some very poor and some very weak contracts. I’m not afraid to say that, if it takes a bit longer to make sure that the contract is right for the football club, then we will do.