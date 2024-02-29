Cobblers in discussions with out of contract players
It’s largely been a case of evolution instead of revolution during Brady’s three years in charge, with the club placing a focus on tying players down for the long-term.
However, this summer is set to be busier than the last couple due to the number of players out of contract.
Those players include Lee Burge, Akin Odimayo, Ben Fox, Sam Sherring, Shaun McWilliams, and Louis Appéré, plus others, while loanees Kieron Bowie and Marc Leonard will return to their parent clubs and are unlikely to return.
Brady said: "Make no bones about it, we want to retain those players who are going to make a difference for us and we’re speaking to the players that we want to keep for the future.
"I’m ambitious to keep hold of players but there are a lot of considerations because we’ve stepped up a level and our players have performed well at this level.
"Those are things to consider and it’s always an ongoing process when you’re trying to retain players. It’s the same when you’re trying to sign players.
"It’s never as easy as saying ‘do you want to sign?’ and them saying ‘yes I’ll sign’ – it never goes like that.
"Sometimes it can be a long, drawn out process.”