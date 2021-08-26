Cobblers 'hugely disappointed' by 'unfair' treatment of Spurs loanee Etete

Kion Etete was wrestled the floor on several occasions against both Rochdale and Wimbledon.

Jon Brady says he has been 'hugely disappointed' by the 'unfair' treatment dished out to young striker Kion Etete by both referees and opposition defenders in the last couple of matches.

Etete starred on his Cobblers debut with a display full of power and strength in dominating Coventry City's defence during the Carabao Cup first-round victory two weeks ago.

But the 19-year-old almost had his shirt ripped off him by over-zealous defenders against both Rochdale and Wimbledon this week, although he was often the one penalised by the officials.

There was one particular incident against Dale that caused uproar both in the stands and Town's dugout when Etete out-muscled a defender and looked to drive towards goal, only to be hauled down by a defender. But to the amazement of home supporters, referee Carl Brook gave a free-kick in the other direction.

"He came in at half-time the other day - and you do get this in games - and he had unbelievable scares around his neck," said Brady. "His shirt seems to get ripped apart every game.

"I think he has been treated quite unfairly. There was that one challenge in the Rochdale game where you're left bewildered at why the referee gives a decision against him. Kion is looking to run towards goal with the ball and the lad virtually drags him down to the floor and you can't even comprehend how a free-kick is given the other way.

"The only thing that I can see is that it's because he's such a big lad and he uses his tremendous strength so well, but he only uses his shoulder, which you're allowed to do. I don't think referees are educated enough on that to see how good he is at using his body strength."

Etete grew visibly frustrated against Wimbledon in midweek, and at one point was locked in a lengthy conversation with the referee.

Brady added: "We just want him to stay positive because he's doing well and he's using his body brilliantly and we're really pleased with him.

"It is just hugely disappointing to see the treatment he's been given, especially in the last two games.