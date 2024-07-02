Cobblers hoping to sign 'a fair few' as Jon Brady confirms budget increase to compete with League One rivals
It has been all quiet on the transfer front at Sixfields so far this summer despite the loss of some key players from last season’s squad, including Shaun McWilliams, Louis Appéré and Sam Sherring, plus loanees Marc Leonard and Kieron Bowie.
Northampton are one of only two League One clubs yet to sign anyone – the other being Reading – but Brady remains calm about the situation and says it is a question of patience and waiting for the right pieces to fall into place.
"We've had to be patient this summer," he said. "I'm quite methodical in what I do and how I work and obviously there's a balance to be had with everything in terms of finances and ability and what's available.
"League One is very strong financially this year and we've had to increase our budget to try and alleviate that and we're trying to get the best blend and balance that we can and make sure we're doing it within our means.
"There are so many players and so many agents that we're speaking to at the moment and we feel, if everything comes off, we could get a fair few through the door in the next two weeks. Not everything works perfectly and you could be close to the end of one signing and then another club jumps in and it all changes.
"But we're working very hard and we believe we can put a team out that will be extremely competitive next season."
Cobblers have made the decision to up the budget to help compete with their big-spending League One rivals. Birmingham are reportedly forking out seven figures on Alfie May while promoted pair Wrexham and Stockport have also spent big.
Brady added: "The budget increase helps in terms of what players we can potentially look at but there's a lot of financial strength that's come into this league from both the Championship and League Two and that skews the market.
"But we have to be in control of the situation and make sure that this football club comes first. We always have to do what's best for the club and that will be at the forefront of our minds when making these decisions.”
