Cobblers hoping to get 'one or two' back over Christmas
Jon Brady is desperately hoping to have ‘one or two’ players back from injury over the Christmas period.
Cobblers continue to be plagued by injuries with striker Louis Appéré back on the treatment table, joining Danny Hylton, Lee Burge, Ben Fox, Ali Koiki and Tyler Magloire.
Appéré missed Saturday’s draw at Carlisle and has not trained this week. Hylton and Burge are both thought to be close to returning and Kieron Bowie is fit after picking up a knock at Brunton Park but Brady did not sound particularly optimistic when asked for an injury update earlier this week.
He said: "It was frustrating only having one attacking substitute available and one midfielder available on the bench at the weekend, really frustrating, but we still managed to shuffle it around and make a difference in the end.
"Kieron trained on Tuesday and he's fine but Louis hasn't been on the grass. It's frustrating for all of us because we need him back and we need him out there but I couldn't tell you how long that will be.
"Jon (Guthrie) came through OK again and he's trained this week but we have four games in 10 days over Christmas so the squad will need managing.
"Some players will be earmarked to play certain games and that's just the way it has to be. We're not entirely sure if we'll have any players back for the Christmas period. It's a waiting game and we'll see but fingers crossed one or two can come back because that would really boost the group.”