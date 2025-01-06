Cobblers hoping to bring more players in after Shaw becomes January first signing

Liam Shaw

Cobblers are ‘well down the road’ with regards to their efforts to sign more players this month following the arrival of Liam Shaw from Fleetwood Town last week.

Shaw, a 23-year-old midfielder, became Kevin Nolan’s first signing as Cobblers boss when he penned a two and a half year deal on Friday, and he was straight in for his debut at Burton Albion on Saturday.

But further reinforcements are needed all across the pitch with Nolan still short on bodies due to injuries, although he has reiterated that any additions would have to be right for the long-term as well as the immediate future.

He said: "We'll look at other targets but we're well down the road on that. Alex (Latimer), the board and everyone else, we all know who our targets are and we have been touching base with people to see where we're at.

"I'm hoping that we can get one or two more in but I won't to be forcing anything. We'll do what's right for us and what makes us better because it has to improve us as a team and a squad.

"That's our focus but there's been some fantastic work in the last two weeks and the recruitment team have been ready for us to go. I feel we're well ahead and we're ready to go and we'll see where that lands us in the next week or two.”

On Shaw, Nolan added: "Liam's a good talent and we wanted someone who could come straight in and play the next day. He ticked all of the boxes. He has good quality on the ball and he can go box to box and the fitter he gets, the better we'll be as a team.

"We wanted competition in midfield because I haven't had anyone to come in. We've lost a lot of bodies in the middle of midfield so Liam's going to be a very grateful addition for us and I thank the chairman and the board for that.”