Cobblers hoping to add to squad before League One opener - but it must be quality over quantity for boss Brady

Jon Brady

​Jon Brady is hopeful of adding another new face or two before the first game of the season next weekend following Tyreece Simpson’s arrival – but only if the right deals come along.

Town were rewarded for their patience on Wednesday when they secured long-time target Simpson on loan from Huddersfield. Other, similar moves are in the pipeline but all the right boxes need to be ticked before Brady gives the green light. ​

"We're always working on more signings,” he said. “It hasn't been an easy process, as we've said throughout, but we're trying to get quality into the building over quantity.

"If we can get that quality, like we feel we have with Tyreece, then we'll be happy – but if it means we have to sit on our hands a bit longer, that’s what we’ll do.”

Brady, who confirmed that Jon Guthrie, Kieron Bowie and Will Hondermarck were all rested against Kidderminster on Tuesday, was delighted to finally land Simpson earlier this week, a player he’s liked ever since impressing against the Cobblers in the 2021/22 season.

"Tyreece had two very good games against us a couple of seasons ago and he’s had nine appearances in the Championship for Huddersfield since December,” Brady added.

"He has a lot of potential and there's a lot to work with and we're looking forward to working with him. He has loads of power and loads of strength and he's quick and has an ability in front of goal.