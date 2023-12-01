Cobblers hopeful Portsmouth game will go ahead despite freezing temperatures
Cobblers remain confident that tomorrow’s League One game against Portsmouth will go ahead despite the current freezing weather.
The Sixfields pitch is currently playable but temperatures are forecast to dip below freezing again tonight and they’re not expected to get much above 1C throughout tomorrow.
However, the club provided a positive update this afternoon, saying: “The pitch is fine today, covers have been on last few days and pitch is in good condition. We will continue to monitor but if temperatures are as foreast tonight we don’t anticipate any issues tomorrow.”