Jon Brady delivered mixed news on Sam Hoskins and Josh Eppiah after both were absent for Saturday’s 0-0 draw with Leyton Orient.

Top scorer Hoskins missed two games through illness but returned against Salford City last weekend, only to then sustain an injury in training. Whilst it is not thought to be serious, it was bad enough for him to miss out on Saturday.

The news is worse for Eppiah who looks set for another spell on the sidelines. The 24-year-old Leicester City loanee has been hit by both injury and illness this season and is yet to start a league game two months after joining Northampton on loan.

Sam Hoskins.

Meanwhile, Tyler Magloire remains sidelined for the long-term and goalkeeper Jonny Maxted was not involved at the weekend for personal reasons. Midfielder Shaun McWilliams returned to the bench and came on for the final 15 minutes.

Brady said: "We have had to ride through injury and illnesses and then on Saturday we lost our in-form goalscorer but we keep rolling with the punches and keep coming up with strong performances.

"Hoskins should be short-term. It’s bit me in the bum in the past when I’ve given timelines but it shouldn’t be too long. Josh is more medium term and Tyler will still be a long-term one.”

Aaron McGowan, who has spent nearly six months out with a knee injury, is expected to be involved when Arsenal U21s visit Sixfields on Tuesday.

