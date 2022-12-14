Cobblers hopeful Carlisle United fixture will go ahead despite freezing temperatures

Cobblers are currently hopeful that Saturday’s Sky Bet League Two fixture against Carlisle United at Sixfields will go ahead – but much depends on how low temperatures drop between now and the weekend.

Both Northampton, who were due to visit Harrogate Town, and Carlisle, scheduled to host Barrow, did not play play last weekend after freezing overnight temperatures made for unsafe conditions at Wetherby Road and Brunton Park respectively.

Whilst the wintry conditions have continued into this week with snow and frost causing further problems, the pitch at Sixfields would have been playable had there been a fixture on Tuesday evening. It would also have been able to host a game had Cobblers played at home last Saturday.

Sixfields

The ground staff have worked hard this week to ensure the pitch remains in good condition for the weekend, however they are in the hands of the weather gods. With temperatures in Northampton forecast to drop to as low as -5 on Thursday night and then -3 on Friday, there might be little anyone can do to prevent another postponement.

"We do have a cold week forecast here this week,” said chairman Kelvin Thomas. “The pitch is fine as we speak, the covers have been on here for a week or so and the pitch is playable at the moment.

"The covers are coming off for a few hours during the day to allow the pitch to breathe but the ground staff are the experts, they will get the covers back on in good time and they know what is best to do.