Cobblers are hoping the international break will allow some of their injured squad members the opportunity to try and get back fit after six players missed Saturday’s 0-0 draw with Burton Albion.

Already without Ben Fox, Tom Eaves and Harvey Lintott, Town then lost the services of Luke Mbete, Tariqe Fosu and Jordan Willis for the visit of Burton after all three suffered injuries in the previous week’s draw at Barnsley.

Neither Fosu nor Mbete are expected to be out for a significant period of time while Willis is due to see a specialist this week regarding his knee injury. Eaves could be in contention to face Wycombe when Town next play on September 14th after their game at Lincoln, scheduled for September 7th, was postponed due to international call-ups.

"It’s frustrating again,” said Brady. “The game at Barnsley last week was very physical and we took some knocks. Fortunately we have a bit of time over the next couple of weeks to dissect those injuries and see where we are at with them.

Luke Mbete limped off alongside physio Michael Bolger at the end of the 2-2 draw with Barnsley.

"It’s the same for Tariqe. He took a knock last week and it’s really hard because he’s been out for a year and he has hardly played. You want to play him because he’s so effective and he can make a difference but he’s someone that we just need to pull back and take our time on.

“We don’t have a game next weekend so the bumps, knocks, injuries we have, it’s a chance to get that sorted and hopefully some of those players can come back in and be in and around it for our next game.”