Cobblers hit record high for season ticket sales ahead of League One return

Cobblers have recorded the club's highest season ticket sales this century with two months still to go until the start of the new campaign.

Following the club's promotion to Sky Bet League One, Northampton have now sold more than 3,600 season tickets for the 2023/24 campaign, the highest number of season tickets sold for a single season since the turn of the millennium, beating the previous highs in 2006/07 and 2016/17.

"We are delighted with the level of season ticket sales and the numbers are continuing to tick upwards as sales continue," said chief executive James Whiting. "The fantastic level of sales follows on from our overall attendances being up 10 per cent this season with a 25 per cent increase in the last decade.

Sixfields

"We would like to say a big thank you to everyone who has or who will purchase a season ticket. The connection between the club and the supporters played a huge part in our success last season and we will need that fantastic support again this coming season as we step up to what will be a League One season full of exciting challenges against some very strong teams.

“We are performing consistently well in a number of areas, as the recent mystery shopper Family Excellence Award shows, and to record such strong season ticket numbers with time still to add is great news for the club.”

The season ticket sales continue what has been a fantastic season for the club. In addition to the promotion for the men's first team, the Northampton Town Women Development squad were crowned champions of the East Midlands Regional Women's Football League Division One South, while off the field the Northampton Town Community Trust won the European More Than Football Award as the best social initiative in Europe delivered by a European Club, League or FA.

Cobblers fans also helped the club win the Planet League, beating 76 other football clubs in a five-week climate action tournament, while the club also won the EFL Family Excellence award, being rated 8.3/10 across a number of areas of the matchday experience, seeing the Cobblers ranked second in Sky Bet League Two for the family matchday experience offered, and 15th across the entire EFL.