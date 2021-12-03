Cobblers hit by Revan injury blow but Mills edges closer to return

Dominic Revan.

Cobblers have suffered another injury blow with young defender Dominic Revan set to miss the rest of 2021 with a thigh injury.

The Aston Villa loanee only made his first league appearance for Northampton at the end of October having spent the first month of his spell at Sixfields recovering from injury.

But he limped off in the closing stages of Town's 2-1 defeat to Bristol Rovers three weeks ago and has not featured since.

Sign up to our daily newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Right-back Michael Harriman is also unlikely to return any time soon due to a rib injury while Sid Nelson, another defender, remains a long-term absentee.

In more positive news, club skipper Joseph Mills has stepped up his recovery from a fractured ankle and could be back for the turn of the year.

Centre-half Jon Guthrie has also returned to training having missed the win over Leyton Orient due to his wife going into labour.

"Unfortunately with Dom it's proving to be a lot longer term, which is really frustrating for him and for us," said manager Jon Brady.

"Michael's rib is still giving him a lot of pain so he's struggling at the moment.

"Millsy is looking good. He's back on the grass and that's really, really important for us because it will great to see him join in in more contact work.

"I hope that will be very, very soon because he's our leader.