Cobblers hit by more illness and injury as they gear up for cup double header

Cobblers boss Jon Brady

Town host Brighton & Hove Albion Under-21s in their final Papa John's Trophy group game at Sixfields on Tuesday night, before entertaining Cambridge United in the FA Cup first round on Saturday.

And it appears the Cobblers squad is going to be stretched to its limits for both matches.

Brady lost Dylan Connolly to a positive Covid-19 test ahead of Saturday's 3-0 win over Carlisle United, and during the first-half of the match he lost Aaron McGowan to injury.

The Town boss has today (Monday) revealed that further players have been struck down by illness, and with the likes of Michael Harriman, Jonny Maxted, Joseph Mills and Sid Nelson all still sidelined with injury, it means the numbers available to him are dwindling.

"The squad is hugely stretched, but in our defensive positions I think it's to the point where it is over-stretched," said Brady.

"I had a couple more instances this morning, not Covid, but a couple more illnesses over the weekend where players now have to stay away.

"It is quite unfortunate, but I think it is a sign of the times at the moment where everyone probably hasn't had colds or coughs, or whatever because everybody has been so diligent in what they do.

"Now, as the world is opening up people are picking up more bugs and footballers are not immune to picking up those bugs. At the moment we are paying a bit of a price for that."

On the injury front, right-back McGowan is definitely out of contention for Tuesday night's match against the young Seagulls, and is struggling for the FA Cup date as well.

"Aaron has come in today, and it is going to be touch and go if we can get him ready for the weekend," said the Town manager.

"It is a time thing now between him and the physio, and it depends how he heals with his injury."