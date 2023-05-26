The club has announced that the first team squad will once again enjoy a week-long training camp at the University of St Andrews.

Situated on the west coast of Scotland, Jon Brady and his team spent a hugely successful week at the venue last year, and they have opted to repeat the trick this summer.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The Cobblers will be based at the highly-rated sporting complex from Sunday, July 2nd through to Saturday, July 8, as they prepare for their return to Sky Bet League One next season.

The Cobblers enjoyed a successful week of pre-season training in Scotland last year, and they are returning to St Andrews this summer

The University is famous for offering some of the best sports facilities in Scotland.

It has a total of six football pitches along with a strength and conditioning suite, gym and fitness suites, video analysis and meeting rooms.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The facilities impressed boss Brady last pre-season, and he said: “We had a really good week there last summer.

"The facilities are top class and we are really pleased we can go back again this year."

The Cobblers management and coaching team pose for a picture on the Swilcan Bridge on the Old Course at St Andrews Links golf course

Last year, the Cobblers played a couple of friendlies while they were in Scotland, but Brady has confirmed that won't be the case this time around.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“The plan for the week will be plenty of hard work and going away like this is an important part of our pre-season build up," said the Town boss.

“We won’t be play any games while we are away, the focus will be on training and working hard.

"It is about getting us to the stage of being ready to play some games when we return back home.”

The Cobblers players can look forward to some more beach running in July

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Although there will be no friendlies to watch, the club has confirmed there will be the opportunity for supporters who may be in the area at the time to attend a training session to meet the squad.

Anybody interested should email [email protected] for more details.

Once back in England, the Cobblers are planning to play a number of pre-season fixtures, and details of those games will be announced in due course.

The opening weekend of the league one season will take place from August 4-6, with the first round of the Carabao Cup staged the following midweek.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

St Andrews boasts top-class gym facilities