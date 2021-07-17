Cobblers 'having a look' at Williams after ex-academy player returns to club on trial

Jay Williams was on trial for the Cobblers against Stamford. Picture: Pete Norton.

Cobblers are 'just having a little look' at Jay Williams after the young midfielder rejoined the club on trial, according to manager Jon Brady

The 20-year-old, who can play both defence and midfield, was a product of the club's academy and made 16 first-team appearances between 2018 and 2020.

He was released 12 months ago but returned to train with Northampton in pre-season and then played the full 90 minutes in central midfield during Saturday's friendly defeat to Stamford.

"We're just having a little look at Jay," said Brady. "He's a free agent at the moment and it was an opportunity to see him and see how he's developed.

"I know him very well, he was captain of my youth team, but we're just looking at a few players at the moment."

Williams played for Kettering during the first half of last season before joining Harrogate Town, where he made seven appearances.

"Jay went out and went Harrogate where he gained good experience and then came into the team for us today," Brady added.

"It was a good opportunity for him and we'll see how the next couple of days develops."

Williams was joined by fellow trialist Josh Debayo at the Zeeco Stadium. After starting against Sileby and West Ham, the 24-year-old left-back played the full 90 on Saturday.