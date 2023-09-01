Cobblers have tweaked training to improve fitness levels - and it's paying dividends with late goals

Cobblers boss Jon Brady believes a combination of a small tweak to training and the ‘desire’ of his players to keep going right until the end is helping them to finish games strongly after a flurry of late goals in recent weeks.

Town have scored four goals after the 86th minute in their five league games this season. Two of those came against Lincoln City as they rescued a dramatic point before Mitch Pinnock and Sam Hoskins scored in the 90th and 88th minutes respectively to snatch dramatic 1-0 wins over Peterborough and Cheltenham.

"We always had confidence in the group but we knew the start of the season would be tough because of the constraints we had with our fitness and the injuries and obviously we still have a few out at the moment,” said Brady.

"But our fitness is certainly showing in the last few games and we do like to put on a bit of a late show, which shows that we are able to keep going from the first minute to the last minute.

"With the tempo of the game now and the extra time added on, what we've tried to do is work training in a certain way to make sure we are as fit as we can be right until the very end and I feel that's paying dividends.

"It's also the attitude of the group and you have to compliment the players in terms of their attitude, their resilience and their drive to keep going, and their belief as well, so it's full credit to them.

