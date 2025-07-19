Cobblers have taken 'very different approach' to pre-season this year

Cobblers train in Spain

Chairman Kelvin Thomas says it has been a conscious decision by the club to take a ‘very different approach’ to pre-season this summer following Cobblers’ injury problems in recent years.

Town won promotion two years ago and then survived in League One in back-to-back seasons, and all of that was achieved in spite of regular and at times unrelenting injury issues, a problem that Kevin Nolan is determined to fix.

"Kevin and the staff have been working the players really hard in the heat in Spain,” said Thomas. “Everything I have seen and heard has been really positive and we have taken a very different approach this year to pre-season.

" The workload is much tougher, the players have worked really hard, particularly just before games and Kevin did explain to me this was to make the players more robust to hopefully help the injury situation we have had over the last few years, both individually and collectively. He is not concerned about the results in pre-season, it’s about getting the players ready for the season.”

The squad return to England today (Saturday) ahead of their first friendly at Sixfields on Tuesday, followed by the Sam Hoskins testimonial game against Birmingham next weekend.

Thomas added: "The groundstaff here at Sixfields do an excellent job, the pitch is looking great and we are pleased football is back here on Tuesday. Following on from the West Ham game we have the Sam Hoskins testimonial game. I was speaking to Chris Wilder about Sam recently and he was telling me how excited he was to sign Sam ten years ago. Sam has had his ups and downs as we all do but the last few years have bene fantastic and consistent, he really deserves this testimonial, we are very proud of him and we are looking forward to a good event next week.”