Cobblers 'have spoken to the EFL' about rules on team selection but are 'totally focused' on the play-offs

Kelvin Thomas.

Cobblers chairman Kelvin Thomas has confirmed that the club have spoken with the EFL regarding the rules on team selection following events over the weekend, but no official complaint has been lodged.

Northampton, who beat Barrow 3-1 on the final day of the season, were denied promotion by Bristol Rovers’ 7-0 hammering of a significantly weakened Scunthorpe United side.

The Guardian had reported earlier on Monday that the club were to make an formal complaint to the EFL as they believed Scunthorpe’s team selection ‘compromised the integrity’ of the competition.

Thomas, however, says the club have only spoken to the EFL regarding the rules moving forward and their only focus now is on the play-offs.

Thomas said: “As a club we have been overwhelmed by the support shown across all of football following a very tough day Saturday.

"We have obviously spoken to the EFL regarding some matters but probably more so about the rules going forward and we certainly do not expect anything to change in the short term. I have already congratulated the Bristol Rovers chairman on their promotion.

“We are now totally focused on the play-offs against Mansfield. We can’t lose sight of the fact that this group of players achieved 80 points over the season which we finished very strongly winning four of our last five games.