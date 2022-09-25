Cobblers have received no formal approach from Huddersfield Town for manager Jon Brady.

The Football League World reported on Thursday that Huddersfield are considering Brady as a potential candidate for their vacant managerial position following the sacking of Danny Schofield.

The Terriers, who lost to Nottingham Forest in the Championship play-off final last season, are 23rd in the second tier with just seven points from nine games.

Jon Brady

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

"We have had no approach or any conversations,” confirmed chairman Kelvin Thomas. “I am sure Jon will attract interest as he is doing very well and when your manager is linked to another job it is a sign you are doing well. He is under contract and we are very happy with where we are.”