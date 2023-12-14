Max Thompson’s loan from Newcastle United is due to end next month and defender Jordan Willis will also be out of contract

​Cobblers have ‘plans in place’ ahead of the January transfer window – but manager Jon Brady insists his full focus is on the busy festive period with five League One fixtures scheduled to take place between now and New Year’s Day.

There could be movement both ways when the window opens at the start of next month as Brady looks to strengthen his squad and maintain the Northampton’s current momentum following four wins in their last five league games.

Before January, however, Cobblers have four fixtures, starting against Carlisle United this weekend, and they also have a game on New Year’s Day. So whilst discussions are taking place behind the scenes regarding recruitment plans, the main focus is on the football itself.

Jon Brady

"With us and what we do, and in my position, you have to compartmentalise because I don't want to take any focus off the next game, which is Carlisle on Saturday,” said Brady. "Behind the scenes, things will be bubbling away and we'll be looking at what we might want to do in January and there's planning in place.

"But right now, it feels so far away. It might not seem far away for many people but it is to us because there's a lot of games coming up and that's what we're focused on.”

Max Thompson's loan from Newcastle United is due to end in January and defender Jordan Willis will also be out of contract in the coming weeks, but again Brady was reluctant to discuss details.

"There's still five more games until the window opens and a week is a long time in football," he added. "We're taking each day as it comes and taking each game as it comes.

"I feel it's still quite far off at the moment but we will take stock and see how they perform over the next five games and then go from there."

Given the current form of the team, it’s unlikely that Brady will want to major changes to his squad next month.