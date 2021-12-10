Cobblers have planned 'meticulously' to deal with schedule ahead of another long trip

Jon Brady

Jon Brady says the Cobblers have prepared 'meticulously' to best cope with the heavy schedule ahead of another long away trip this weekend.

Town were down in Devon on Monday and Tuesday and now head up the M1 to North Yorkshire this weekend where they will take on Harrogate Town.

Brady's players did have the benefit of a 10-day break before Tuesday's game at Exeter, but this week has nonetheless been a busy one.

"The way in which we have done things this week, we have looked at the schedule meticulously in terms of how we deal with it," explained Brady.

"To give you a bit of insight, we actually trained late afternoon on Monday, had dinner at the football club and then travelled down to Devon in the evening after that.

"We arrived in Exeter for about 10, had a little bit of tea and toast, and then had a good day of rest to make sure we were ready to attack the game on Tuesday night.

"We obviously didn't get home until about three in the morning but those things with the schedule and how we deal with it can be very important.

"We have to make sure the players are fully recovered and rested and ready to again for the following game and it's another long journey for us on Saturday.