Cobblers 'have one or two on the treatment table' after Orient win

Cobblers ‘have one or two players on the treatment table’ following Saturday’s victory at Leyton Orient.

Manager Jon Brady has been afforded the luxury of picking the same starting line-up for each of the last three games, with Paul Lewis and Sid Nelson the only long-term absentees.

But that might not be the case this weekend after a couple of players missed training on Tuesday. Brady did not name names but Josh Eppiah was taken off on Saturday as a precaution while Shaun McWilliams and Ali Koiki have also recently returned from injuries.

Josh Eppiah

"It’s been good to have that consistency of selection,” said Brady. “There are one or two players on the treatment table and they have missed training today (Tuesday).