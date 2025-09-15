Cobblers have 'no sulkers' after Nolan leaves quartet out of squad

Michael Jacobs

There are ‘no sulkers’ in the Cobblers squad after Kevin Nolan had the luxury of being able to leave several players out of his matchday 18 for Saturday’s game against Blackpool.

With Kamarai Swyer back fit and new signing Kyle Edwards available for the first time, Nolan was spoilt for choice when selecting his squad. Both Swyer and Edwards made it on the bench, though neither got on, as Jordan Willis, Michael Forbes, Joe Wormleighton and Michael Jacobs missed out altogether.

"I thank the board for that because they trusted me to release so many in the summer and then to bring in a lot of players,” said Nolan after the 1-0 victory at Sixfields. “These lads have come here and they want to play for the club and that shows on the pitch.

"They are disappointed when they don't play but they aren't sulking about it and grumbling and not getting ready. There's going to be big contributions from everyone this season and they will all get opportunities.

"I love the competition for places and it's for the betterment of the team. There are no individuals, no one is going off on their own, and we'll be better if we're all as one and all together.

"They know the competition we have now but there are no sulkers in there. We all have one goal and that's to win the game and we'll do it together. When we win, we do it together. When we lose, we lose together. It's all about the team and there's point in finger pointing.”

The strength of Nolan’s bench was underlined in the second half when a trio of substitutes – Jordan Thorniley, Tom Eaves and Jack Buroughs – gave Cobblers a much-needed boost just as Blackpool were cranking up the pressure.

"The lads that came on helped wrestle the momentum back and it shows what this group is about,” Nolan added. “They are working hard for each other and it was nice to sing the song in the dressing room afterwards.

"We want to relate to the fans and show them how much it means to us because we're all in it together. I've been a part of some really good dressing rooms and when you're in it together, you fight for each other and that's now showing for us on the pitch. We'll enjoy this one.”