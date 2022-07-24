Cobblers have missed out on 'one or two' but will keep working hard to bolster squad

Jon Brady

Cobblers will keep ‘working hard’ to add to the squad after missing out on ‘one or two’ transfer targets.

The club have already brought in eight players this summer but manager Jon Brady remains keen to strengthen in most positions, with attacking areas the priority.

"We have been working hard and we will keep working hard,” he said. “We feel we have been close and maybe missed out on one or two but we will keep working.

"There's still time left in the window and we will work towards trying to strengthen the squad before the deadline.”

Cobblers included two trialists in their squad for Saturday’s final pre-season friendly at Cheltenham, one of which came on for the final 20 minutes.