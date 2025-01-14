Cobblers have 'met the demands' of their transfer targets but Nolan only wants total buy-in

Kevin Nolan

Cobblers are currently playing the waiting game having ‘more or less met the demands’ of their transfer targets, but manager Kevin Nolan will have no hesitation in moving on if players aren’t fully committed to the cause.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Northampton Chronicle and Echo, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Chairman Kelvin Thomas, CEO James Whiting and recruitment analyst Alex Latimer have been working alongside Nolan to identify targets and speak to players and agents over the last couple of weeks, with midfielder Liam Shaw the only January signing so far.

Town hope to strengthen the squad further before the deadline at the end of the month, however Nolan is only interested in players who show total commitment to him and the club.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

"I’m really pleased with where we’re at,” said the Cobblers boss. “The chairman and James have been really receptive of what we want and how we’re trying to do it. They’re working so hard behind the scenes.

"We have more or less met the demands of players and it’s up to them. If they want to come, brilliant. If they don’t and if they don’t want to be part of this, I don’t want them here. I only want people who are biting my hand off to come and join us.

"It’s not about persuading them for me. You have the chats and you meet the finances and once that’s done, it’s up to them. I won’t be disappointed if they choose somewhere else. Good luck to them and we move onto our next target.

"I’m not worried and I feel we will get the people we want in. I’m concentrating on the squad I have. If I can add to it before the weekend, then fantastic. But we’ll be ready on Saturday whatever happens and that’s the most important thing.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

"We’re trying and we’re speaking to people and I’ve made no secret of that but if players want to come and join us and be part of what’s going, that means more to me than anything and they’ll be welcomed with open arms.”