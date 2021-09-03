Cobblers 'have learned valuable lessons' but Brady still sees room to improve 'all over the pitch'

Jon Brady.

Jon Brady says Cobblers 'have learned some valuable lessons' from their defeat to Rochdale two weeks ago, but he still sees plenty of room for improvement 'all over the pitch' seven games into the new campaign.

Town have won three, lost two and drawn two in all competitions and currently sit eighth in League Two having played a game less than most other teams.

But they will be hoping for a much-improved performance against Scunthorpe United this weekend compared to their last league game at home when they lost 3-1 to Rochdale.

Brady said: "We did two things defensively against Rochdale that were uncharacteristic of us and we exposed ourselves but we have learned some valuable lessons from that game.

"There's currently areas all over the pitch where we can improve and it's now about working with our players and what we do.

"With the staff we have here - myself, Colin (Calderwood), Marc (Richards) and James (Alger) - we believe in ourselves and our ability to improve individuals.

"I believe we have players within the group who are hungry to improve themselves so our next challenge is to look within the group and make ourselves better and that's what we've got to do.

"Only after that can we assess and see if we need anything to bolster us."

Cobblers performed well in the EFL Trophy at Forest Green Rovers in midweek, fighting back from a shaky start to draw 1-1 at the League Two leaders.

"The pleasing aspect from Tuesday was that we showed resilience and came through what was a really tough start," Brady added.

"We had players playing out of position but it was about how we could get a fit for that squad because we needed to get minutes for players and rest others so overall it was pleasing.

"The competition provides a great opportunity to blood young players as well and give them a taste of the first-team so other managers might find it a problem but we have strength in depth and it allows players to get minutes. I felt it was beneficial for us."

One player who played out of position at Forest Green was Jordan Flores, who started at left-back.

Brady continued: "When you speak to a player and communicate well with a player, you find out a lot about them and one of the first things Jordan said to me was that he's adaptable and can play on the left-hand side, either at left-back or in midfield, and he can do a job there if needed.

"Those were the first conversations we had and I needed some balance in the team and he needed some minutes. We had too many midfielders when we put the team together so we found a way of giving him an opportunity at left-back.