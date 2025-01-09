Cobblers have 'identified targets' and are 'in talks' to add to squad
Midfielder Liam Shaw was the first – and so far only – player to join Northampton since the January transfer window opened when he put pen to paper on a two and a half year deal last week.
But Nolan has made no secret of his desire to strengthen further and he’s identified several targets alongside the recruitment team, although once again he’s reiterated that he will not sign players for the sake of it.
The Town boss said: "We have James (Whiting) working really hard with Alex (Latimer) and we're all in communication with each other and we're looking for that next player who will come in and improve the squad and improve the team.
"We're very much in talks with people and we're seeing where they are at. We're in touch with players' agents to see if it's something that works for us and for them.
"There's lots to go through but we were well ahead of where we needed to be when I walked into the building. Alex gave me a list of players and I've been through all of them and we have identified targets. If we can get them over the line, great. If not, we'll work with what we've got and we move on and we look at the next one.
"But it's got to be right for us and it's got to be right for me and the board and we all have to be in agreement. We have to make sure we get the right person and the right character who will walk into the dressing room and make us better.”
Comment Guidelines
National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.