Cobblers have had some 'near misses' as Brady seeks at least two more additions
Matt Dibley-Dias became Town’s seventh signing when he joined on a season-long loan from Fulham last week, but not every player that’s been targeted by Brady this summer has turned up at Sixfields.
Speaking after Saturday’s friendly at Brackley, in which Dibley-Dias played 30 minutes, Brady said: "We're working on things. There have also been some near misses recently as well. That's the nature of the beast but we'll keep working on a lot of things.
"We do need a couple more in and we'll keep trying to add to the squad."
Two signings started in the 2-1 victory at St James Park, including striker Tom Eaves who offered the team something different as a focal point up front.
"Tom had no protection from the officials,” Brady added. “His shirt was ripped off and he had a huge cut on his ankle but he played on and that's how robust he is. He wants to play and he'll draw defenders around him. He's very experienced and he's a top character.
"He'll add something a little different but he's still very mobile and we're looking forward to seeing him develop over the season with us."
