Cobblers have eyes on some 'very good players' in the free agent market

Technical director Colin Calderwood plays a big role in recruitment

Cobblers have their eyes on some ‘very good players’ in the free agent market – but Kevin Nolan is in no rush to add to his squad following the end of the transfer window.

Nolan and his recruitment team have been scouring the abundance of out-of-contract players since the window closed last week, and he’s confident that chairman Kelvin Thomas would sanction a move should one of Town's targets become available in the coming months.

The free agent market is brimming with experienced EFL players, some of whom left Sixfields at the end of last season, including the likes of Aaron McGowan, Akin Odimayo, Jack Sowerby, Tariqe Fosu and Ali Koiki

However, after back-to-back wins, and with performances improving by the week, Nolan will not risk upsetting his squad if the right player doesn’t come along.

"There are a lot of very good players who are free agents this summer and I know the owners will help me as much as they can,” said Nolan. "You only have to look at the players who left us at the end of last season – there's quite a few who are still waiting for a club to offer them something and snap them up.

"I'm sure that if I want anybody else, the club and Kelvin would back me, but we're all realistic and we are all truthful and honest with each other and I'm very pleased with where I am.

"There's plenty out there but we will take our time with it. If someone comes up, we'll have a look, but we're in a good place at the moment and I think with this group we will have a lot of good times, like we had at Orient. We can still get better, and that's what we'll keep demanding of the players, but I’m really pleased with how the summer went and where we are.”