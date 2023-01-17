Manager Jon Brady insists Cobblers will not deviate from the recruitment policy which has served them so well over the last 18 months despite coming up against some strong financial competition in the January transfer market.

Tom King is Town’s only signing so far but Brady says the club have been ‘close’ to one or two more, however it is not a straightforward month in which to do business, especially given some of the financial muscle now out there in League Two.

Gillingham’s new owners have made an aggressive start as they look to haul the club away from relegation trouble, while there’s also been plenty of activity at Stevenage, Colchester and Mansfield among others.

Cobblers remain third in League Two but are gradually being reeled in by several promotion rivals and they also have a lengthy injury list at present, however Brady is adamant that, as ever, they will take a long-term view and do what’s right, not what’s easy.

"I think we need to stay strong to our recruitment policy,” he said. “We have looked at several players and there were a couple which we felt we were close to.

"But I think in the current market, financially, there are some strong teams out there who are trying to make a real difference to their sides.

"But what we're going to do is stick to how we have worked and what we do. We are trying to get the right player and the right fit for us and we are not going to force it if it's not there.”

If the right player is not available, Brady would rather stick with what he’s got than sign the wrong player, even if that means going through some pain.

He added: "Our blueprint isn’t to make snap decisions. What we did at the weekend was use one of our own in Max Dyche. Max has come through our academy and he stepped in after Jon’s illness was thrown on us in the morning.

