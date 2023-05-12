Cobblers have already 'identified' potential new signings as recruitment work begins for League One

They might have won promotion only four days ago but there’s little time for Cobblers to rest on their laurels with recruitment planning for League One football already well under way.

In contrast to previous years, it’s unlikely to be a busy summer at Sixfields with the bulk of the current squad under contract until 2024, but there is a need to add quality and depth given the competitiveness of the third tier.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

However, Northampton have strong foundations in place and the fact that they do not need to make wholesale changes should make it a smoother transition between divisions.

James Whiting

"It does make it easier,” said CEO James Whiting. “The hard work has already started and recruitment planning goes on all season long. Will Hondermarck is an example of that – we signed him in January but that process was 12 months in the making.

"There are players that we have identified and some might be a 'yes' but others we will keep monitoring for now. We know we need to add quality this summer.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

"If you're bringing in a smaller number of players as opposed to 15, 16 players that we've done in the past, that makes the job a little bit easier and it gives you a bit more time and allows you to be more selective.

"Recruitment is probably the hardest part of football but we feel we have got a lot of decisions right over the last couple of years and we will look to continue doing that and continue to follow our process.

"We will enjoy ourselves for a little bit but then the hard work starts. It's already started a little bit but it will really start in earnest in the next few weeks.

"We are all very excited for League One and there was a huge spike in season ticket sales so I think that excitement is echoed among the supporters and the community. It proves to be an exciting year ahead.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Cobblers have offered new deals to Max Dyche, Ali Koiki and Tom King, and the club continue to plan ahead with Sam Hoskins, Sam Sherring, Lee Burge and Shaun McWilliams among those due to be out of contract next summer.

"Absolutely, we are always thinking ahead,” Whiting added. “It's an ongoing process all the time. We are always reviewing the squad and we know where each player is at in their journeys and what their contract situations are.