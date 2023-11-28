Cobblers have already been 'written off' before kicking a ball against Blackpool - Brady

‘I think a lot of people have written us off but we're better when we're the underdog.’

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

Cobblers boss Jon Brady believes his side have already been ‘written off’ in many quarters ahead of tonight’s League One fixture at in-form Blackpool.

The Seasiders have scored eight goals in their last two league games, thumping both Shrewsbury and Portsmouth 4-0, and they’ll be eyeing a spot in the play-off places with three points at Bloomfield Road this evening.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Northampton Chronicle and Echo, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

But Northampton are also coming off back-to-back wins and they head to the north west with little to lose given that all expectations will be a home win. Blackpool are shorter than 1/2 with some bookmakers.

Jon Brady

"I think a lot of people have written us off but we're better when we're the underdog,” said Brady. "There's nothing better than an underdog at times and we'll be prepped and ready to go and looking forward to the challenge.

"Blackpool have come down from the Championship and they have players who have played a lot of Championship football. Their expectation is to be there or thereabouts at the top of the table.

"Our expectation is different and our challenge is different but this is why we've come into this league – to compete against big clubs and to play in big stadiums and to be competitive.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“They have lots of talent but we're hoping they have an off day and we're at our best and that'll give us every chance of coming away with a result.”

On the possibility of captain Jon Guthrie returning to the squad tonight, Brady added: "Jon will come under consideration for Tuesday and we'll put a lot of thought into it. He'll return when we feel he's ready and when he feels he's ready. He'll get his opportunity but we'll just have to wait and see when that is.”

Cobblers have jumped from 20th to 15th after beating both Burton and Cambridge, but they now face two tough challenges with games against Blackpool and Portsmouth this week.

"You can't get too high and you can't get too low in this league because it's a tough league,” continued Brady. “There are teams at this level where you have to hang in there and get results.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad