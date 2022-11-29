Cobblers have almost everyone fit and available for Tranmere Rovers clash
Only one player has not returned to training
Cobblers should have almost a clean bill of health for Saturday’s League Two fixture against Tranmere Rovers at Sixfields.
Tyler Magloire has returned to partial training following three months out with a serious hamstring injury, leaving left-back Ali Koiki as the only player yet to get back out on the grass.
Sam Hoskins is available again and will be in the frame to face Tranmere after serving his one-game ban at Bradford City. It is the first time this season that manager Jon Brady will have virtually his whole squad to pick from.
Brady said: "We have had time to reset and rest and also time to work hard over the last week. We have mixed it up and we feel we have got the balance right and the players have come in with a nice bounce to them and so have the staff as well.
"We have been able to give minutes in training to some players that really needed it, especially those that have just come back like Josh Eppiah and Louis Appéré. They have had a good week and a half on the grass.
"Tyler is joining in bit by bit and each day he does a little bit more with the group and that’s important. Ali still has a little way to go but if we get to a stage in December where those players are back and in and around the group, we will be really pleased.”