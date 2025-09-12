Cobblers have a plan for all scenarios as Nolan relishes selection headaches

Kevin Nolan

Kevin Nolan has the rare luxury of picking from an almost fully fit squad for tomorrow’s game against Blackpool at Sixfields (12.30pm kick-off) – but with that comes its own challenges.

Having constantly battled injuries and availability problems since he was appointed Cobblers boss last December, selecting an 18 to make the matchday squad this weekend, let alone a starting XI, is suddenly not so straightforward. Nolan will likely stick with the same XI that beat Leyton Orient last time out, assuming everyone is fit and available, and then there are seven places available on the bench.

Ross Fitzsimons is the back-up goalkeeper while Jordan Thorniley, Jack Burroughs and Michael Forbes cover all bases defensively, and Tom Eaves and Elliott List are likely picks. That would leave fit-again duo Kamarai Swyer and Michael Jacobs, plus new signing Kyle Edwards, in addition to Jordan Willis and Joe Wormleighton, all fighting over one position.

"It’s just part and parcel of the job,” said Nolan. “I think the lads know where they are at and I'm always open and honest with them. We prepare for different situations in different games. We might have a pre-planned substitution or we might need to change the game but we always make sure we have enough on the bench so that we can cover all bases and we're ready for all situations.

"You need a plan for when you're winning and for when you’re losing. Who do we need on the bench if we’re chasing a goal? What happens if we go down to 10 men? We also look at the formation we might want to play and how we'll play against certain teams.

"The nice thing now is that we're looking at the bench and we have so many different options for different scenarios. It's pretty much picked itself since I came in but now it's going to change from week to week. People will pick up knocks and we're also going into a period where we go Saturday-Tuesday and that will give players opportunity to come in and stake their claim.

"I won't have to ask the same players to keep going over and over and I'll be able to rotate the squad, which I believe is a big thing in the EFL because it's a tough schedule and you need a tough squad that sticks together.”

Nolan has no concerns that leaving out players will harm the spirit and togetherness within the camp, adding: "The biggest thing I took from the Orient game was how all of our substitutes jumped up and celebrated together when we scored our goal so there's a nice camaraderie going on.

"They're pushing each other and they all want to be in the team, which is understandable, but we need to keep that togetherness. That's what we're trying to create within the staff and within the players. It's important to have that harmonious feeling around the place and for us to all understand what it means to be representing Northampton Town week in, week out.”