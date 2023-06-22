News you can trust since 1931
Cobblers handed tough-looking road trip in the Carabao Cup first round

The Cobblers have been handed a trip to Sky Bet Championshup outfit Swansea City in the first round of the Carabao Cup.
By Jeremy Casey
Published 22nd Jun 2023, 14:58 BST- 1 min read

The draw was made live on Sky Sports News on Thursday afternoon, and Town, who were in the southern section of the draw, were handed a tough-looking tie which will be played in the week commencing August 7.

They will travel to south Wales to take on the Swans, who were winners of the competition back in 2013, when they thrashed Bradford City 5-0 in the final at Wembley.

It is a repeat of the Cobblers' first round encounter back in August 2019, when Keith Curle's side were beaten 3-1 at the Liberty Stadium.

The Cobblers' Carabao Cup first round tie will be their second game of the season
Town took the lead on the hour through Matty Warburton, but were undone by three goals in the final 10 minutes as they were dumped out of the competition.

That was the first meeting between the clubs since Stuart Gray's Town won a league one clash 4-2 at Sixfields in 2008, with the Swans then managed by Roberto Martinez.

As it stands, the south Wales side don't have a manager following Russell Martin's move to Championship rivals Southampton.

They are reportedly in talks with Barnsley's former Cheltenham Town boss Michael Duff to replace him.

Swansea are captained by former Cobblers loan man Matt Grimes.

