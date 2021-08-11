Cobblers handed home tie after taking out Coventry in Carabao Cup
Town given unglamorous but winnable draw
Cobblers have been drawn at home to AFC Wimbledon in the second round of the Carabao Cup.
The tie will take place at Sixfields in the week commencing August 23.
Town reached the second round with an excellent come-from-behind victory over Coventry City on Wednesday.
Wimbledon claimed an impressive scalp of their own in round one, winning 1-0 at Charlton Atheltic.
FULL DRAW
Northern Section
Oldham Athletic v Accrington Stanley
Newcastle United v Burnley
Wigan Athletic v Bolton Wanderers
Huddersfield Town v Everton
Sheffield United v Derby County
Stoke City v Doncaster Rovers
Shrewsbury Town v Rochdale
Nottingham Forest v Wolves
Morecambe v Preston North End
Blackpool v Sunderland
Leeds United v Crewe Alexandra
Barrow v Aston Villa
Southern Section
Brentford v Forest Green Rovers
Millwall v Cambridge United
West Bromwich Albion v Arsenal
Norwich City v Bournemouth
Cardiff City v Brighton & Hove Albion
Birmingham City v Fulham
Gillingham v Cheltenham Town
Queens Park Rangers v Oxford United
Swansea City v Plymouth Argyle
Stevenage v Wycombe Wanderers
Newport County v Southampton
Northampton Town v AFC Wimbledon
Watford v Crystal Palace