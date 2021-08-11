Cobblers handed home tie after taking out Coventry in Carabao Cup

Carabao Cup.

Cobblers have been drawn at home to AFC Wimbledon in the second round of the Carabao Cup.

The tie will take place at Sixfields in the week commencing August 23.

Town reached the second round with an excellent come-from-behind victory over Coventry City on Wednesday.

Wimbledon claimed an impressive scalp of their own in round one, winning 1-0 at Charlton Atheltic.

FULL DRAW

Northern Section

Oldham Athletic v Accrington Stanley

Newcastle United v Burnley

Wigan Athletic v Bolton Wanderers

Huddersfield Town v Everton

Sheffield United v Derby County

Stoke City v Doncaster Rovers

Shrewsbury Town v Rochdale

Nottingham Forest v Wolves

Morecambe v Preston North End

Blackpool v Sunderland

Leeds United v Crewe Alexandra

Barrow v Aston Villa

Southern Section

Brentford v Forest Green Rovers

Millwall v Cambridge United

West Bromwich Albion v Arsenal

Norwich City v Bournemouth

Cardiff City v Brighton & Hove Albion

Birmingham City v Fulham

Gillingham v Cheltenham Town

Queens Park Rangers v Oxford United

Swansea City v Plymouth Argyle

Stevenage v Wycombe Wanderers

Newport County v Southampton

Northampton Town v AFC Wimbledon