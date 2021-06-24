Cobblers handed away trip in Carabao Cup first-round
Town will head to the Midlands at the start of August
Cobblers have been drawn away to Championship side Coventry City in the first round of the Carabao Cup.
The Sky Blues, who are coming off a 16th-placed finish in their first campaign back in the second tier, are set to return to the Ricoh Arena having played their home games at Birmingham City's St Andrews last season.
Northampton and Coventry last met on January 28, 2017, in League One when Keshi Anderson's hat-trick helped the Cobblers to a 3-0 victory.
Town's most recent visit to the Ricoh Arena ended in a 3-1 EFL Trophy defeat the same season, though they did triumph in the FA Cup at the same ground the previous year.
The tie will take place in the week starting August 9, between Town's first two league games against Port Vale and Colchester United.