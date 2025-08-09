Cobblers grab first point of the season as they fight out goalless draw with Bradford

Cameron McGeehan makes a sliding tackle in the Cobblers' Sky Bet League One clash with Bradford City at Sixfiekds (Picture: Pete Norton)

Cobblers picked up their first point of the new League One season when held to a goalless draw by Bradford City at Sixfields on Saturday.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Northampton Chronicle and Echo, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Whilst they were not outplayed in the first half, there was little in Town’s performance to excite home supporters as they struggled to build any attacking momentum while also surviving a couple of hairy moments at the back.

The home team did improve as the game wore on and they arguably shaded the second half but one glaring issue remains and again they barely created anything meaningful in the final third.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Bradford did pose more of a threat, particularly in the period after half-time, but failed to take a couple of good chances, making for a share of the spoils in the first game to be hosted by Sixfields this season.

Cobblers midfielder Cameron McGeehan in action for the Cobblers agaibst Bradford City (Picture: Pete Norton)

Kevin Nolan made two changes from last weekend’s defeat at Wigan as Conor McCarthy and Elliott List replaced Jack Perkins and Joe Wormleighton, with Sam Hoskins moving to wing-back. Nesta Guinness-Walker returned to an otherwise youthful bench.

Bradford edged the opening exchanges without creating anything clear cut as Cobblers looked to establish a foothold, but their efforts weren’t aided by an early injury to defender Jordan Thorniley, who trudged off with a groin issue after just 15 minutes, replaced by Max Dyche.

Though they didn’t carve out a clear sight of goal, City carried the vast majority of the threat in the first half with Tommy Leigh and Stephen Humphrys off target from range and Dyche doing well to prevent Josh Neufville getting in on goal.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Cobblers were struggling to muster even half chances, though Cameron McGeehan did give visiting goalkeeper Sam Walker something to do with a daisy-cutter from the edge of the box, before a Bradford corner caused chaos in the box and had to be smuggled away from on the goal-line.

Nothing was sticking up top for either List or Ethan Wheatley and as a result the home side could not sustain pressure or build momentum. With that in mind, a goalless first half was about the best they could have hoped for.

There was a little more urgency to Northampton’s play immediately after the rest as both Wheatley and List found promising positions, but they came to nothing and the home side were then saved by the woodwork five minutes into the second half when Curtis Tilt’s header from a corner hit the post.

Bradford somehow spurned an even better chance on the hour as a mistake by Dyche gave the visitors a two-on-one opportunity, but Antoni Sarcevic miscued his first effort and then saw his second cleared off the line by Dean Campbell.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Cobblers definitely had more about them in the second half and there were moments when they began to build pressure and get the crowd up, but a lack of quality and composure in the final third continued to be their undoing.

Bradford’s threat diminished as the game wore on and Town did finish the stronger but a goal never seemed likely and so the spoils were shared.

Match facts

Cobblers: Burge, McCarthy (Wormleighton 76), Thorniley (Dyche 15), Forbes, Burroughs, Hoskins ©, Campbell, Fornah, McGeehan, List, Wheatley. Subs not used: Fitzsimons, Willis, Ireland, Guinness-Walker, Perkins

Bradford: Walker, Touray, J Wright, Power ©, Neufville, Pennington, Tilt, Pointon (T Wright 74), Leigh (Pattison 88), Humphrys (Swan 74), Sarcevic. Subs not used: Baldwin, Metcalfe, Hilton, Lapslie

Referee: Simon Mather

Attendance: 7,295

Bradford fans: 1,546