Cobblers grab first point of the season as they fight out goalless draw with Bradford
Whilst they were not outplayed in the first half, there was little in Town’s performance to excite home supporters as they struggled to build any attacking momentum while also surviving a couple of hairy moments at the back.
The home team did improve as the game wore on and they arguably shaded the second half but one glaring issue remains and again they barely created anything meaningful in the final third.
Bradford did pose more of a threat, particularly in the period after half-time, but failed to take a couple of good chances, making for a share of the spoils in the first game to be hosted by Sixfields this season.
Kevin Nolan made two changes from last weekend’s defeat at Wigan as Conor McCarthy and Elliott List replaced Jack Perkins and Joe Wormleighton, with Sam Hoskins moving to wing-back. Nesta Guinness-Walker returned to an otherwise youthful bench.
Bradford edged the opening exchanges without creating anything clear cut as Cobblers looked to establish a foothold, but their efforts weren’t aided by an early injury to defender Jordan Thorniley, who trudged off with a groin issue after just 15 minutes, replaced by Max Dyche.
Though they didn’t carve out a clear sight of goal, City carried the vast majority of the threat in the first half with Tommy Leigh and Stephen Humphrys off target from range and Dyche doing well to prevent Josh Neufville getting in on goal.
Cobblers were struggling to muster even half chances, though Cameron McGeehan did give visiting goalkeeper Sam Walker something to do with a daisy-cutter from the edge of the box, before a Bradford corner caused chaos in the box and had to be smuggled away from on the goal-line.
Nothing was sticking up top for either List or Ethan Wheatley and as a result the home side could not sustain pressure or build momentum. With that in mind, a goalless first half was about the best they could have hoped for.
There was a little more urgency to Northampton’s play immediately after the rest as both Wheatley and List found promising positions, but they came to nothing and the home side were then saved by the woodwork five minutes into the second half when Curtis Tilt’s header from a corner hit the post.
Bradford somehow spurned an even better chance on the hour as a mistake by Dyche gave the visitors a two-on-one opportunity, but Antoni Sarcevic miscued his first effort and then saw his second cleared off the line by Dean Campbell.
Cobblers definitely had more about them in the second half and there were moments when they began to build pressure and get the crowd up, but a lack of quality and composure in the final third continued to be their undoing.
Bradford’s threat diminished as the game wore on and Town did finish the stronger but a goal never seemed likely and so the spoils were shared.
Match facts
Cobblers: Burge, McCarthy (Wormleighton 76), Thorniley (Dyche 15), Forbes, Burroughs, Hoskins ©, Campbell, Fornah, McGeehan, List, Wheatley. Subs not used: Fitzsimons, Willis, Ireland, Guinness-Walker, Perkins
Bradford: Walker, Touray, J Wright, Power ©, Neufville, Pennington, Tilt, Pointon (T Wright 74), Leigh (Pattison 88), Humphrys (Swan 74), Sarcevic. Subs not used: Baldwin, Metcalfe, Hilton, Lapslie
Referee: Simon Mather
Attendance: 7,295
Bradford fans: 1,546
Comment Guidelines
National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.